Zardari, Talpur To Be Indicted On Jan 22 In Fake Accounts, Park Lane References

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) has fixed January 22 for indictment of all accused, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) has fixed January 22 for indictment of all accused, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts references.

The AC judge Azam Khan resumed the hearing on Tuesday whereas the NAB prosecutor submitted the report about four accused including Haji Haroon, Yunus Kudawei, Azam Wazir and Mushtaq Mehar absconding abroad and were not arrested yet.

The counsel Farooq H. Naek submitted exemption from hearing plea on behalf Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds which the court accepted and granted the same.

Faryal Talpur and other alleged accused appeared before the court.

The Investigation Officer (IO) told the court that names of five accused were removed while nine other suspects had been included in a supplementary reference.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence before the court in the next hearing as indictment will be imposed on that day.

Later the court issued notices to all the accused and adjourned the hearingtill January 22.

