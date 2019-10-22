(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for 12 more days in Park Lane corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

During hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected over the medical report of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed and pleaded that the defense used to presented the same report on every hearing to avoid appearance of the accused.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP)'s C0-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpure were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir at judicial complex Islamabad.

During outset of hearing, the court asked about the appearance of the other accused including Anwar Majeed to which the defense counsel presented his medical report.

Farouk H. Naek informed the court that the doctors had advised Majeed to avoid air travel due to sickness.

However, the police told the court that the other accused were also in jail and were not able to attend the proceeding.

Zardari's lawyer Latif Khosa said that his client was not being shifted to hospital for treatment despite the recommendation of medical board, adding that the Adyala Jail representatives should be asked about it.

He said that this court had previously ordered the jail administration to act on the recommendation of medical board. He said that this court had also sought reply on contempt of court plea of Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

The NAB prosecutor said that it had to be seen that the matter fell under contempt of court law or not. Objecting on this, Khosa said that the plea was against the jail administration why NAB official defending it.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.