Zardari, Talpur's Judicial Remand Extended Till Sep 5

Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Sep 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former president and PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 5, in mega money laundering and fake accounts cases.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share the copies of corruption references against the accused persons.

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpure had been produced before the trial court after ending of their judicial remand time.

At outset of hearing, NAB's Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi apprised the judge that his department had decided to file a supplementary reference against Zardari and Talpur in the money-laundering case.

He pleaded that the reference would be filed in the light of new evidence found during the investigation conducted by NAB.

Meanwhile, Zardari arrived at court rostrum and pleaded that he was being mistreated in the jail.

His counsel Latif Khosa filed a plea to the court requesting that his client be provided with A-class facilities in prison, including air-conditioning, medical facilities and permission to meet his family.

Khosa contended that former president was suffering from a number of health issues which could pose a threat to his life.

Talpur's counsel Farouk H. Naek also submitted a request to the judge seeking provision of extra facilities to his client. He pleaded that Talpur should be allowed to keep iPad in jail as she used to hear recitation of the Holy Quran.

During hearing, the NAB officials also handed over the copies of references to the accused persons pertaining to Park Lane property and fake accounts.

It may be mentioned that Zardari was produced after four day judicial remandwhile while his sister appeared after ten-day of judicial remand. Both accusedhad been shifted to Adiala Jail after ending of their physical remand time.

