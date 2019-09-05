UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari, Talpur's Judicial Remand Extended Till Sep 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Sep 19

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19, in a corruption case pertaining to Thatha Water Supply scheme connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19, in a corruption case pertaining to Thatha Water Supply scheme connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also adjourned hearing on Park Lane property reference till the same date due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in absence of AC-I judge.

Accused Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court on ending of their judicial remand time.

During outset of hearing, the judge remarked that that he would hear only applications connected with the case, however, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir would hear the main case after ending of his leave period.

The court allowed the two accused to go back after marking their attendances.

Zardari's daughter Asifa Bhutto, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, PPP's leader Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and others also attended the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Senate National Accountability Bureau Water Faryal Talpur Same September Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Kiev's Court of Appeal Releases Witness in MH17 Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese publishes national standard for ground sea ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese to promote commerce with ASEAN countries

4 minutes ago

UN Women to extend quality social services for vio ..

4 minutes ago

Remarkable performance seeks ' tension free enviro ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese government to register educational apps

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.