ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19, in a corruption case pertaining to Thatha Water Supply scheme connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also adjourned hearing on Park Lane property reference till the same date due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in absence of AC-I judge.

Accused Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court on ending of their judicial remand time.

During outset of hearing, the judge remarked that that he would hear only applications connected with the case, however, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir would hear the main case after ending of his leave period.

The court allowed the two accused to go back after marking their attendances.

Zardari's daughter Asifa Bhutto, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, PPP's leader Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and others also attended the hearing.