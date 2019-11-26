UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari, Talpur's Judicial Remand Extended Till December 17

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till December 17

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till December 17 in fake bank accounts, mega money laundering case and park lane reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till December 17 in fake bank accounts, mega money laundering case and park lane reference.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan presided the hearing of the case.

Asif Ali Zardari was not produced before the court as he was admitted in PIMS hospital for treatment whereas Faryal Talpur was present in the court.

The court accepted the Faryal Talpur's plea and granted the permission to meet his brother.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi stated before the court that a supplementary reference had also been filed in the fake account case, which has 65 volumes and is currently under scrutiny.

He said that the number of accused were same whereas additional evidence had been added.

The court ordered for provision of copies of the supplementary references to the accused.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till December 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Bank Same Money December Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

19 minutes ago

Awareness against pneumonia stressed

1 minute ago

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter colli ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns high treason c ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) down by 417 points, ..

1 minute ago

40 farmers get laser land levellers on subsidized ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.