An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further ten-day physical remand of former president and PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts investigation

The two accused were produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by NAB after ending of their physical remand time.

As the hearing began, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding development in investigation of mega money laundering and fake accounts scam. He prayed the court to grant further ten-day physical remand of accused persons.

At this, Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the court rostrum and requested the judge to extend his physical remand time till after Eid ul Azha.

To which, the judge remarked that the court could grant physical remand for two weeks at once in accordance of law.

Zardari's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa also gave arguments regarding the newspaper clipping submitted by former president on last hearing.

The court, however, accepted the request of NAB and granted it a ten-day further physical remand of the two accused. The judge ordered the anti graft body to again produced Zardari and Talpur on August 8, and also submit updates about progress in investigation process.

It may be mentioned here that Zardari had been arrested in two cases pertaining to Park Lane Company and fake accounts.