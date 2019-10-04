UrduPoint.com
Zardari, Talpur's Remand Extended Till Oct 22

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:49 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till October 22, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till October 22, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

The two accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir amid foolproof security after ending of their judicial remand time.

During the course of proceeding, the judge remarked that the court had to develop a way out to precede the trial to which National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor said that the previous procedure could be followed.

The judge said that previously there were only two accused in corruption case but in this reference thirty accused had been nominated. He said what about Anwar Majeed's appearance.

The judge said that accused Anwar Majeed was not brought to Islamabad due to ailment and what would be legal status of this.

Defense Lawyer Farouk H. Naek said that an exemption from hearing request had been filed by Mr. Majeed, which should be accepted by this court.

To a query of court, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the applications of bank employees to become approvers in the case were under process with the NAB headquarter.

During hearing, Asif Zardari arrived at rostrum and said that he usually faced sudden low sugar level, adding that there was a plaque in his heart if something happened it would be difficult to shift him hospital within two hours.

His doctor had advised to shift him hospital, he said. Zardari's lawyer said that the court had sought the doctors' report when last time former president was shifted hospital but it was not provided yet.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till October 22.

