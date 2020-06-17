Zardari telephones Akhtar Mengal; discuss political situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday telephoned the chief of Balochistan National Party-Men Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the political situation.

Akhtar Mengal also inquired about the health of Asif Zardari and prayed for his early recovery. Mengal said the country needed Zardari's political sagacity, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

"PPP always strives to strengthen the country, democracy and the poor, and will continue to play its leading role in saving the country and its people," Asif Zardari said.