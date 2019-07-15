Zardari tells how he felt appearing before a new Accountability Court judge

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

When the journalist asked him if he has ever sought the services of Nasir Butt, he said, “We don’t do such stuff.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was produced before the Accountability Court for the third time after his physical remand was completed in the fake accounts case.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

A journalist asked Zardari in the court how he felt appearing before a new judge, to which he said, “Alhamdulillah”.

Regarding the allegations made on Shehbaz Sharif for looting UK aid money, he said that the aid is transferred to State Bank.

The Accountability Court has extended the former president’s physical remand for 14 days.

During the hearing, Zardrai’s counsel pleaded that his client’s children want to have a private meeting with him in NAB jail on Tuesday.

The lawyer also requested the court to grant allow Zardari’s family to meet him twice a week.

To which, Judge Muhammad Bashir said that since Asifa Bhutto is here, she can meet her father today as well.

To this, Latif Khosa requested the court to allow a meeting on Tuesday too.

The court then allowed Zardari to meet his daughter and approved his 14-day physical remand. Zardari will remain in NAB custody for 14 more days till July 29.