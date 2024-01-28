Open Menu

Zardari Terms Democracy Crucial To Address Country's Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Zardari terms democracy crucial to address country's problems

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said a strong democracy was crucial to address the problems facing the country.

Addressing an election rally in Hub district of Balochistan, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party always supported strengthening of democracy in the country.

Zardari said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of democracy and served the country twice as elected prime minister.

Zardari reiterated that PPP would work towards ensuring development in Balochistan after coming to power and stressed that only "genuine political parties" could resolve the problems facing the country.

According to a news release, the former President said that PPP was a Federal party and serving the people was a noble cause for its leadership.

Describing Balochistan's progress in democracy, he recalled that that the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Programme was introduced by PPP.

He mentioned the unanimous National Finance Commission Award introduced during his tenure resulted in an increased budget for Balochistan.

He termed Balochistan the heart of the country, and emphasized its development at par with other provinces, particularly provision of hospitals, water facilities and universities.

Zardari said that only political forces can resolve the problems of Pakistan. He appealed to the people of Balochistan, including Hub, to make the PPP victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8.

PPP leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ali Hassan Zehri, Sabir Baloch, Iqbal Shah, Wadera Hassan Jamot, Abdul Wahab Bizenjo, Abdul Karim Marri, Sharif Palari and other leaders were present.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Water Democracy Budget Progress Hub Pakistan Peoples Party February Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

14 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

23 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

23 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

23 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

1 day ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 day ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 day ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 day ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 day ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 day ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan