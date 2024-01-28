Zardari Terms Democracy Crucial To Address Country's Problems
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:30 PM
HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said a strong democracy was crucial to address the problems facing the country.
Addressing an election rally in Hub district of Balochistan, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party always supported strengthening of democracy in the country.
Zardari said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of democracy and served the country twice as elected prime minister.
Zardari reiterated that PPP would work towards ensuring development in Balochistan after coming to power and stressed that only "genuine political parties" could resolve the problems facing the country.
According to a news release, the former President said that PPP was a Federal party and serving the people was a noble cause for its leadership.
Describing Balochistan's progress in democracy, he recalled that that the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Programme was introduced by PPP.
He mentioned the unanimous National Finance Commission Award introduced during his tenure resulted in an increased budget for Balochistan.
He termed Balochistan the heart of the country, and emphasized its development at par with other provinces, particularly provision of hospitals, water facilities and universities.
Zardari said that only political forces can resolve the problems of Pakistan. He appealed to the people of Balochistan, including Hub, to make the PPP victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8.
PPP leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ali Hassan Zehri, Sabir Baloch, Iqbal Shah, Wadera Hassan Jamot, Abdul Wahab Bizenjo, Abdul Karim Marri, Sharif Palari and other leaders were present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Latif Palijo intensifies campaign ahead of election8 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 10000 fine over election code violation8 minutes ago
-
Former Sindh CM says PPP to hold historic public meeting in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders at rallies Tank, DI Khan seek vote for upcoming polls18 minutes ago
-
Kirpa police, homicide unit teams arrested a murderer18 minutes ago
-
PPP can steer country out of prevailing crisis: Bilawal Bhutto28 minutes ago
-
PML-N have comprehensive plan to tackle economic crisis: Dar38 minutes ago
-
PPP to continue struggle till completion of our mission : Nizam Arain38 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march regarding election security1 hour ago
-
ECP establishes 90,675 polling stations nationwide for upcoming elections1 hour ago
-
Around 70% Intermediate students acquiring technical education in training Institute, vocational cen ..1 hour ago
-
‘Malicious campaign’ against top judiciary being probed as per law: Solangi1 hour ago