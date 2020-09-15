(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that democracy was indispensable for survival and security of the country as well as ensuring involvement of common people in state affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that democracy was indispensable for survival and security of the country as well as ensuring involvement of common people in state affairs.

In a message on World Democracy Day issued by the party secretariat, he said common people were the real source of power and democracy in true letter and spirit was the politics of PPP as the party leadership and workers sacrificed their lives for strengthening democratic institution in the country.

Asif Zardari said that 18th amendment in the Constitution was meant for the protection of democracy, adding that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy.