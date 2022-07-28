Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has confirmed that his father has fallen sick by contracting Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, days after he returned from abroad.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto said that President Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid.

He wrote, “He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” adding that they were praying for his swift recovery.

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari reached Karachi after visiting Dubai on July 27.

The latest reports said that Zardari would head to Lahore tomorrow where he would meet with PDM leaders. Zardari would also hold a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat during his visit.