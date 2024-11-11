Zardari Thanks President Xi For Goodwill Message, Plans Visit To China Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday extended gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the goodwill message, adding that he would visit China in near future on a suitable date.
In his letter dated November 3, President Xi expressed concern over the President of Pakistan's injury and conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery, according to a press release issued by the President House Press Wing.
President Xi, in his letter reaffirmed the deep friendship between Pakistan and China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended a warm invitation for President Zardari to visit China.
President Zardari stated that he was deeply moved by the messages inquiring his health by the leadership and people of China.
"I will visit China in the near future at an appropriate time," the president said.
He said this visit will further strengthen the long-standing and ironclad bonds between the two countries.
Both leaders highlighted the importance of the "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" between the two countries.
President Xi emphasized the commitment to building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.
President Zardari thanked President Xi Jinping for his insight, leadership, and cooperation in advancing Pakistan-China relations.
