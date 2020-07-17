Zardari to be indicted on August 4 in Thatta Water Supply case

(@fidahassanain)

An accountability court has asked a registrar at its Karachi branch to make arrangements for indictment of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) An accountability court in Islamabad asked Karachi branch Registrar for indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4 here on Friday.

The court also directed to appoint judicial representative for identification of Asif Ali Zardari on the day of indictment. The court directed Registrar to arrange video link proceedings for the former President and 13 other accused.

NAB was tasked to ensure Zardari’s appearance on August 4 at any cost.

Last year in December, former President Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

Zardari was accused of money laundering huge money through suspected bank accounts and companies.

NAB conducted investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Asif Ali Zardari repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme and despite serious allegations of corruption, continued his political career as co-chairman of his party.