UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari To Be Indicted On August 4 In Thatta Water Supply Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:46 PM

Zardari to be indicted on August 4 in Thatta Water Supply case

An accountability court has asked a registrar at its Karachi branch to make arrangements for indictment of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) An accountability court in Islamabad asked Karachi branch Registrar for indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4 here on Friday.

The court also directed to appoint judicial representative for identification of Asif Ali Zardari on the day of indictment. The court directed Registrar to arrange video link proceedings for the former President and 13 other accused.

NAB was tasked to ensure Zardari’s appearance on August 4 at any cost.

Last year in December, former President Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

Zardari was accused of money laundering huge money through suspected bank accounts and companies.

NAB conducted investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Asif Ali Zardari repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme and despite serious allegations of corruption, continued his political career as co-chairman of his party.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Water Company Bank Thatta Pakistan Peoples Party Money August December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Teachers serving under PEF protest against Punjab ..

39 minutes ago

US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 ca ..

51 minutes ago

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

2 hours ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

2 hours ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.