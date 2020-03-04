Zardari to be indicted on March 25, in Park Lane reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed March 25, to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed March 25, to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on medical ground.

AC-I Judge Muhamad Bashir conducted the hearing on Park Lane references, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Faryal Talpur, the sister of Asif Zardari and other accused appeared before the court and mark their attendance.

However, Zardari could not appear before the trial court and sought one-day exemption from the hearing on medical grounds, which was accepted by the judge.

The court ordered to ensure all the accused's attendance on March 25, so that charges could be framed against them.

According to NAB, Zardari was allegedly involved in running a fake front company, Parthenon Pvt Ltd, as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.

It had also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.