Zardari to be transferred to Pims for medical care

(@FahadShabbir)

Following a recommendation of a medical board to shift former president Asif Ali Zardari to Pims Hospital in view of his "deteriorating health", the jail authorities have written a letter to the administration, seeking Zardari's direct transfer from an accountability court to the hospital.According to sources, the district administration is considering declaring Pims Hospital a sub-jail

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Following a recommendation of a medical board to shift former president Asif Ali Zardari to Pims Hospital in view of his "deteriorating health", the jail authorities have written a letter to the administration, seeking Zardari's direct transfer from an accountability court to the hospital.According to sources, the district administration is considering declaring Pims Hospital a sub-jail.On Oct 15, the court had rejected a petition filed by Zardari, who has been put in jail on judicial remand, seeking his shift to a hospital for medical care.The court had remarked that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter, and it should be referred to the relevant forum.Zardari's advocate Latif Khosa had argued before the court that his client's life was in danger and it was his Constitutional right to avail medical facilities in the jail.

"Zardari doesn't want anything from this government, but his legal rights must be ensured [�] we hadn't asked for an apology from even Zia-ul-Haq," he had said."Judicial relief is our right [�] if Zardari suffers any kind of heart ailment, these people wont transfer him to a hospital [�] it takes an hour-and-a-half to reach a hospital from the Adiala Jail," he had mentioned."A medial board had recommended shifting Zardari to Pims for getting medical care and these people took him to the hospital just for a day and shifted him back to the jail on the very next day," he had further argued before the court.Khosa had pleaded with the court to direct authorities to allow Zardari his personal attendant until he stays in his prison.

"Our people will set up tents in front of the jail," he had warned.