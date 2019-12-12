Zardari to strike plea bargain deal by March 2020: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed Thursday claimed that former President, Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party Asif Ali Zardari was likely to return the looted money, under a plea bargain by March 2020

Talking to media, he expressed satisfaction over the grant of bail to Asif Ali Zardari by Islamabad High Court on medical grounds on the submission of Rs 10 million surety bonds in the court. Zardari, facing corruption charges was admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medial Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi must know that the Muslims of Central Provinces (CP) and Utter Pardesh (UP) would soon follow other fellow Muslims and raise their voice against the atrocities of Modi's government. He thanked media for exposing Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. To a question, he said the new Chief Election Commissioner should be neutral as the Opposition did not accept the results of 2013 and 2018 general elections, and added those demanding early elections should be ashamed of their demand.

Strongly condemning the violent attack of lawyers at�Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) last day which claimed three lives, he said the�lawyers have shown their utter disregard to the high professional standards set by the founder of Pakistan. He said he was depressed to see "hooliganism" of lawyers. The whole nation was in the grip of grief and sorrow. The nation was in the condition of shock and added that the lawyers community rejected overall deterioration of values.

He urged the youth to play their role in the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that youth were always the centre of his attention as they were an asset of country and guarantor of bright future. Pakistan was an important country having potential of manpower. There was no dearth of resources in the country and the need was to ensure optimum utilization of the same. He urged political parties to cooperate with the government in providing common people solace as the government was committed to provide relief to people to provide especially in electricity, price hike.