Zardari To Take Part In APC Through Video Link, Says Bilawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:49 PM

Zardari to take part in APC through video link, says Bilawal

PML-N announced 11-member delegation for All Parties Conference to be held on Sunday on Sept 20, 2020.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his father former President Asif Ali Zardari would take part in Opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto announced participation of his father Asif Ali Zardari, saying that: “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah,”.

PML-N announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference while party chief Shehbaz Sharif would attend the conference.

Opposition's All Parties Conference would be held on September 20.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rashid, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Moqam and Maryam Aurangzeb would be the part of delegation.

On the other hand, accepting an invitation by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has agreed to attend All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20 via video call.

