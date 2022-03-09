Zardari trying to divide PTI through bribery: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Asif Ali Zardari was trying to divide the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), through bribery.

Asif Ali Zardari was promoting horse-trading to change loyalties of the PTI members but all the coalition party and PTI leaders are standing firmly behind the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to aprivate television channel.

Many leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were facing corruption and moneylaundering cases, he said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif would face imprisonment because the courts are going to decide the cases of money laundering filed against Opposition leader.

Commenting on public gathering of PPP workers under the umbrella of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Fazal ur Rehman, have exposed themselves before the public. In reply to a question about Prime Minister's talks with coalition partners, he said Jehangir Tarin and Aleem Khan are the part of PTI and they would not leave the Prime Minister at any cost.