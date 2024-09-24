Zardari Underlines Importance Of Newspapers In Supporting Democracy, Human Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called on newspapers to champion democratic values, raise awareness of socio-economic issues, and promote tolerance, interfaith harmony, patriotism, and respect for human rights.
The president, in his message on the National Newspaper Readership Day being observed on Wednesday (September 25), urged newspapers to play their role in promoting moral, ethical, and democratic values in the society.
He further asked the newspapers to educate the people about socio-economic issues as well as promote tolerance, inter-faith harmony, patriotism, civic responsibility, and respect for human rights.
Extending heartfelt congratulations to the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on the National Newspaper Readership Day, Zardari emphasized that newspapers were vital for raising political awareness, informing citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and aiding them in making informed decisions.
“In today’s fast-paced digital age, where misinformation and fake news can go viral rapidly, the role of newspapers has become even more critical.
Newspapers need to provide accurate and well-researched news to discourage fake news by using modern information technology. Their role in promoting facts over sensationalism is essential to counter the spread of false information,” he stressed.
A responsible press, President Zardari said,"upholds the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and balance in reporting news. A responsible press not only provides a platform for marginalized voices to be heard but also generates healthy discussion among the stakeholders on important issues. It is, therefore, imperative that the press must play a constructive role in guiding and educating the people on important issues."
The president said on the day, it was vital to reaffirm support for a free and responsible press, which was essential for the proper functioning of democracy and for influencing public opinion on both national and international matters.
