LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the residence of PPP's committed worker Shahida Jabeen to condole demise of her husband and party worker Haji Muhammad Ali.

The PPP leader paid tribute to the women worker and recalled her detention in Lahore Forte along with her little daughter during the General Ziaul Haq (late) dictatorship. He said that Shahida is a symbol of struggle for political workers. He prayed Fateha for the late party worker.

PPP workers Faisal Mir, Rukhsana Bangash, Mehrin Anwar Raja and Faouzia Habib were also present.