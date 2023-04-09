Zardari vows to protect Constitution by making any sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his unwavering determination to make any necessary sacrifice for the protection of the Constitution.

"The constitution of 1973 was gifted to the Pakistani nation by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which was formed by the consensus and signed by all the members of the National Assembly," Zardari said in a message issued by his office on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

He paid homage to all the politicians who signed the 1973 Constitution and the heroes of PPP who rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of the Constitution under the leadership of the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The former president highlighted that the restoration of the Constitution in its original form was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's life and was achieved through the 18th Constitutional amendment.

Furthermore, he also stated that some elements had deviated from the Constitution, leading to the country's present difficulties.

He urged everyone to follow the Constitution for the nation and the country's sake, leaving the power to make future decisions for the country to the Parliament.