Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Zardari Vows To Protect Constitution By Making Any Sacrifice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Zardari vows to protect Constitution by making any sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his unwavering determination to make any necessary sacrifice for the protection of the Constitution.

"The constitution of 1973 was gifted to the Pakistani nation by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which was formed by the consensus and signed by all the members of the National Assembly," Zardari said in a message issued by his office on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

He paid homage to all the politicians who signed the 1973 Constitution and the heroes of PPP who rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of the Constitution under the leadership of the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The former president highlighted that the restoration of the Constitution in its original form was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's life and was achieved through the 18th Constitutional amendment.

Furthermore, he also stated that some elements had deviated from the Constitution, leading to the country's present difficulties.

He urged everyone to follow the Constitution for the nation and the country's sake, leaving the power to make future decisions for the country to the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Gold All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

44 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

4 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.