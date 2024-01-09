Zardari vows to provide Sui gas to Dera Bugti if elected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday vowed that his party after coming to power would a lay a pipeline in Dera Bugti to provide Sui gas to the local people

DERA BUGTI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday vowed that his party after coming to power would a lay a pipeline in Dera Bugti to provide Sui gas to the local people.

If voted to power, the PPP would also ensure the share of local people in gas fields and ample employment opportunities for them, he said while addressing a public meeting here through video link.

Zardari, who was unable to travel to Dera Bugti due to bad weather, promised that he would soon visit the area and meet the workers.

He said that he was well aware of the problems of the people of Dera Bugti in general and Balochistan in particular, and would take concrete steps to resolve them.

The provision of jobs and the establishment of a best hospital in Dera Bugti were part of the PPP's election, he reiterated.

Zardari appreciated Sarfraz Bugti, who joined the PPP recently and the party workers for organizing such a successful gathering in the cold weather conditions.