Open Menu

Zardari Vows To Provide Sui Gas To Dera Bugti If Elected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Zardari vows to provide Sui gas to Dera Bugti if elected

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday vowed that his party after coming to power would a lay a pipeline in Dera Bugti to provide Sui gas to the local people

DERA BUGTI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday vowed that his party after coming to power would a lay a pipeline in Dera Bugti to provide Sui gas to the local people.

If voted to power, the PPP would also ensure the share of local people in gas fields and ample employment opportunities for them, he said while addressing a public meeting here through video link.

Zardari, who was unable to travel to Dera Bugti due to bad weather, promised that he would soon visit the area and meet the workers.

He said that he was well aware of the problems of the people of Dera Bugti in general and Balochistan in particular, and would take concrete steps to resolve them.

The provision of jobs and the establishment of a best hospital in Dera Bugti were part of the PPP's election, he reiterated.

Zardari appreciated Sarfraz Bugti, who joined the PPP recently and the party workers for organizing such a successful gathering in the cold weather conditions.

Related Topics

Election Asif Ali Zardari Weather Balochistan Visit Dera Bugti Pakistan Peoples Party Gas Share Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed price ..

DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

22 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma K ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan till Feb 10

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects pol ..

Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects polio campaign

33 minutes ago
 Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

33 minutes ago
 3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of b ..

3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of balloting elections 2024 in Lar ..

34 minutes ago
Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in ..

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

35 minutes ago
 KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote foo ..

KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

35 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with transporter about general e ..

DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

36 minutes ago
 DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city r ..

DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

36 minutes ago
 ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

35 minutes ago
 Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings i ..

Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan