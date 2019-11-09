Zardari will pay all money back to state from next week, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed says all cases of Zardari would also come to an end with plea bargains.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) Former President Asif Ali Zardari would start payments back to the state from the next week and all his cases would be disposed of with plea bargains, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed claimed.

The federal minister said that the former President did not make anything alone but made money with his friends.

"All those who used to say deal and dheal are not being told by Asif Ali Zardari that it (payments) is the need of medical,". He expressed these views while talking to media here on Saturday.

According to the reports, Asif Ali Zardarai is sick and suffering from various dieseases.

Earlier, Haroon ur Rasheed claimed in a tv show that former President Asif Ali Zardari would also go abroad on the same pattern of Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif was going for his treatment in London but his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam would also go abroad. He said Naeem Ul Haq was expressing sympthy over the illness of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that Nawaz Sharif was ill and the government had already told him that he should go abroad for his treatment.

"Naeem ul Haq was never seen expressing sympthy for anyone before," said Haroon ur Rasheed. He said the actual thing is that a deal was done for all this matter.

"Asif Ali Zardari will also go abroad for the sake of treatment," the journalist said. After all these people, there would be peace in Pakistan, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was angry and he was not in position to asses the things so easily. On other hand, the reports appeared that former President and cof-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari was ill. Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Asif Ali Zardari. A board was due for his medical check but neither the board was made nor the doctors were allowed to reach to Asif Ali Zardari for his treatment. The PPP workers are worried about their leader's health.

"Asif Ali Zardari needed care in Intesive Care Unit (ICU)," said Raja Pervez Ashraf, adding that "The entire Bhutto family and the party workers are worried about his health,".

"There is serious threat to life of former President Zardari because the personal physicians were not allowed access to him," he further said. He appealed the to the government to immediately formulate a private medical board and include his personal physicians in that board so that his proper treatment could be started.