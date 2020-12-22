ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on former president Asif Ali Zardari's appeal seeking dismissal of Thatha Water Supply and mega money laundering references.

A division bench comprising Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on the appeal of Zardari against the decision of accountability court.

At the outset of hearing, the associate lawyer apprised the court that the senior counsel Farouk H Naek was busy in Supreme Court Karachi Registry and could not appear this day. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing till after the vocations of winter.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the accountability court had dismissed the petition of Asif Zardari seeking to dismiss the above graft reference. The former president had challenged the decision before the IHC.