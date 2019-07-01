UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari’s Arrest In Park Lane Case Raises Alarm Bells For Bilawal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 47 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:57 PM

Zardari’s arrest in Park Lane case raises alarm bells for Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto is also an accused in the park lane case.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in the Park Lane case as well.

NAB sources said that Bilawal Bhutto is also an accused in the park lane case.

Zardari’s arrest in the Park Lane case has raised alarm bells for Bilawal Bhutto as well.

Speaking on tv after the NAB statement, journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti said that Zardari’s arrest is alarming for Bilawal.

He added that Bilawal can also be arrested in the same case in future.

According to media reports, Zardari is accused of buying 2,460-kanal land in Islamabad through Park Lane company.

Zardari allegedly bought the land, worth Rs 2 billion, in just Rs62 crore.

The former president will be brought before the Accountability Court in the next 24 hours.

The development comes after Zardari had withdrawn his interim bail application from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in NAB inquiries related to 'Tosha Khan' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

Zardari said he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. He had already faced similar cases in the past but nothing was proved against him, he added.

At this, the NAB officials said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused's bail applications.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea on June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

The fake accounts case case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Company Bank Same June Islamabad High Court Media TV From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) issues time-sc ..

5 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 28 Kashmiris

5 minutes ago

Schools in Sindh reopened after summer vacations

6 minutes ago

Aamir Liaquat trolls Major Adnan Sami over Pak-Ind ..

11 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Serbia With $195.4Mln Loan to De ..

8 minutes ago

New Zealander Singh signs for Bayern Munich

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.