Zardari’s arrest in Park Lane case raises alarm bells for Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto is also an accused in the park lane case.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in the Park Lane case as well.

Zardari’s arrest in the Park Lane case has raised alarm bells for Bilawal Bhutto as well.

Speaking on tv after the NAB statement, journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti said that Zardari’s arrest is alarming for Bilawal.

He added that Bilawal can also be arrested in the same case in future.

According to media reports, Zardari is accused of buying 2,460-kanal land in Islamabad through Park Lane company.

Zardari allegedly bought the land, worth Rs 2 billion, in just Rs62 crore.

The former president will be brought before the Accountability Court in the next 24 hours.

The development comes after Zardari had withdrawn his interim bail application from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in NAB inquiries related to 'Tosha Khan' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

Zardari said he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. He had already faced similar cases in the past but nothing was proved against him, he added.

At this, the NAB officials said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused's bail applications.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea on June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

The fake accounts case case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.