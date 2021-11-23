An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of ex-president and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till December 14, in New York City apartment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of ex-president and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till December 14, in New York City apartment case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) this day submitted its comments against the bail petition and adopted the stance that no arrest warrant had been issued so far against the accused in above case. The ex-president was not wanted in investigation pertaining to the said property, it added.

The NAB said it had neither summoned ex-president nor he was asked to appear before investigation team.

After this, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused till December 14, and sought arguments from respondents. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail case of Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, IHC bench had instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for the bail as the accountability court had been given powers to hear bail cases under amendments in NAB Ordinance.