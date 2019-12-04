Zardari’s bail: IHC orders formation of new special medical board

(@fidahassanain)

IHC adjourned hearing of Zardari’s bail petition till Dec 11, with directives to PIMS to form a new medical board comprising personal physician of the former President.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered formation of a new special medical board comprising personal physician of former President Asif Ali Zardari on bail petition in fake accounts case.

An IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the bail petition moved by former President Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. Senior lawyer Farooq H. Naek appeared before the court to represent Asif Ali Zardari. He argued that anti-graft body failed to provide any evidence against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others despite that they had been in its custody for last five months. He told the bench that Asif Ali Zardari was ill and suffering from multiple diseases.

On Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019, PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari – who is presently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad – agreed to his family demands and moved bail petition before the IHC on medical grounds in fake bank accounts.

The former President moved the petition before National Accountability Court-II in Rawalpindi, relying upon the medical ground that he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart.

He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen. He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.

On Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited his ailing father co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari at PIMS. .He convinced his father for treatment and moved bail petition on medical grounds. Asif Ali Zardari, who is facing detention for his alleged role in money laundering and currently admitted to a hospital for his treatment, agreed to his family members for moving bail petition before the competent forum on medical grounds

After meeting his ailing father at the hospital, Bilwal Bhutto Zardari made this announcement to the reporters that his ailing father agreed to family’s wish to move to the competent court for bail on medical grounds.