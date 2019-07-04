Zardari’s benami assets seized: Naeem ul Haque tweets

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

At least eight benami properties of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman have been seized.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The undeclared assets of former president Asif Ali Zardari have been seized.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs Naeem ul Haque shared the Revenue Division’ order approving the prohibition for holding properties in Benami Zone, Karachi for a period of 90 days.

At least eight benami properties of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman have been seized.

These include Plaza Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Marshal Homes & Builders Pvt Ltd, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Al Miftah Holding Pvt Ltd, Sky Pak Holding Pvt Ltd, Rising Star Holding Pvt Ltd, Seracom Stock & Capital Pvt Ltd, Parkview Stock & Capital Pvt Ltd.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is said to own most of the benami properties, including houses and plazas, nearing Bilawal House.

Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has said that there are over 40 benami houses and plazas near Bilawal House. Bilawal House AD Majeed bought these properties and made them benami.

Sources said that Asif Zardari is the real owner of these benami properties.

Moreover, the plazas on blue road are said to be owned by other bureaucrats and politicians.

The FBR is serving notices to the persons having Benami properties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday announced that action against politicians keeping 'benami' properties has been launched and all such properties would be confiscated.

Similar action against all other people, who held benami properties or bank accounts, would also begin after three days, he had said.