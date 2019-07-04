UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari’s Benami Assets Seized: Naeem Ul Haque Tweets

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 44 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:17 PM

Zardari’s benami assets seized: Naeem ul Haque tweets

At least eight benami properties of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman have been seized.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The undeclared assets of former president Asif Ali Zardari have been seized.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs Naeem ul Haque shared the Revenue Division’ order approving the prohibition for holding properties in Benami Zone, Karachi for a period of 90 days.

At least eight benami properties of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman have been seized.

These include Plaza Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Marshal Homes & Builders Pvt Ltd, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Al Miftah Holding Pvt Ltd, Sky Pak Holding Pvt Ltd, Rising Star Holding Pvt Ltd, Seracom Stock & Capital Pvt Ltd, Parkview Stock & Capital Pvt Ltd.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is said to own most of the benami properties, including houses and plazas, nearing Bilawal House.

Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has said that there are over 40 benami houses and plazas near Bilawal House. Bilawal House AD Majeed bought these properties and made them benami.

Sources said that Asif Zardari is the real owner of these benami properties.

Moreover, the plazas on blue road are said to be owned by other bureaucrats and politicians.

The FBR is serving notices to the persons having Benami properties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday announced that action against politicians keeping 'benami' properties has been launched and all such properties would be confiscated.

Similar action against all other people, who held benami properties or bank accounts, would also begin after three days, he had said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Road Bank Nadeem Ahmed FBR All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to suspend VIP culture in ..

17 minutes ago

Special committee to be set up for extreme poor

12 minutes ago

Five illegal gasoline agencies sealed in Chakwal

12 minutes ago

Monsoon spell to start from tomorrow:PMD

12 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after Wall St record, focu ..

3 minutes ago

65 filtration plants faces power cut in Multan

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.