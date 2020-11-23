UrduPoint.com
Zardari's Case Against Auction Of House Adjourned Till Dec 18

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Zardari's case against auction of house adjourned till Dec 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till December 18, raising objections against auction of a house in Karachi Clifton owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceedings due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The court had ordered to auction the house after confiscating it in fake accounts reference. However, Asif Ali Zardari had raised objections against it to the court.

