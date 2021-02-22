(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that despite having no majority in the National Assembly, Asif Zardari's claim of victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani has proved the opposition's involvement in dirty politics of sale and purchase of loyalties.

In a tweet, the minister said that the two political parties - the PPP and the PML- N were responsible for earning bad name for the politics and politicians.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that they signed Charter of Democracy but backtracked from the agreement and promoted the horse trading.