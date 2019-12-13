(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday pronounced 34-year jail term to former president Asif Ali Zardari's close aide and former advisor Sindh Sardar Ismail Dahri.The anti-terrorism court Judge Rasool Bakhsh Soomro convicted Dahri in three separate cases related to possession of illegal weapons, explosive material and hand grenade.He was convicted 10 years for possessing illegal weapons and explosives each and 14 years for holding hand grenade illegally.The court convicted Dahri 10 years for possessing illegal weapons and explosives each and 14 years for hand grenades.According to details, Dahri was implicated in the case when Rangers recovered five kalashnikov rifles, three hand grenades and a large amount of weapons from his residence during a crackdown in 2018.

Dahri is included among few close friends of former president Asif Ali Zardari.Meanwhile, after further revelation in fake accounts case, the court had ordered arrest warrants of Manzoor Qadir, another close aide of former president Zardari.

The arrest warrants were issued after his prolong absence from the court.Two other suspects, identified as Abbas Ali and Rauf Akhtar Farooqi are in jail in Karachi. Later the case was adjourned until December 17 this month.