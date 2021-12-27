UrduPoint.com

Zardaris Disintegrated PPP Into Pieces: Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

Zardaris disintegrated PPP into pieces: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was disappointing that the politicians of 'small stature' were making 'small talk' on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was disappointing that the politicians of 'small stature' were making 'small talk' on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

In a tweet on his social media account, he blamed Zardaris for disintegrating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) into pieces which was once a big party.

He said the politics of Bhutto, a towering politician, was in the hand of political dwarfs today. Such damage occurred when there was a lack of structure in political parties, he maintained.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Social Media Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers held

1 minute ago
 Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: ..

Govt takes required measures to expats' problems: Senate told

1 minute ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 RCCI delegation calls on DG NCOC

RCCI delegation calls on DG NCOC

1 minute ago
 KP Governor issues legal notice to media house

KP Governor issues legal notice to media house

23 minutes ago
 Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Agree to Set U ..

Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Agree to Set Up Defense Hotline in 2022

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.