LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday claimed that the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari was deteriorating with each passing day.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government should provide proper medical treatment to Asif Ali Zardari as per the court orders.

He demanded that the personal doctor of Asif Ali Zardari should be included in the medical board.

He said the government must allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to get medical treatment abroad.

He said that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto would observe foundation day of the party at Azad Kashmir on November 23.