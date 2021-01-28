UrduPoint.com
Zardari's Lawyer Cross Examines Prosecution Witness In Toshakhana Reference

Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Asif Ali Zardari's Lawyer on Thursday continued cross examination with a prosecution witness before accountability court Islamabad in Toshakhan graft reference which was later adjourned till February 4.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to Tosha Khana vehicles.

The court also accepted one-day exemption requests of the two accused in this case.

During hearing, Farouk H. Naek continued cross-examination with prosecution witness Zubair Saddiqui and after this the court adjourned hearing on reference till next date.

The defence counsel would continue cross examination with the same witness on next hearing.

It may be mentioned that former prime minister Muhmmad Nawaz Sharif had already been declared absconder in this case due to non appearance and the court had separated his matter from the reference.

