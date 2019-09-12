UrduPoint.com
Zardari's Petition For Additional Facilities In Jail Adjourned

Thu 12th September 2019

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday postponed the hearing till September 16, on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during judicial remand in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday postponed the hearing till September 16, on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during judicial remand in fake accounts references.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the hearing on the petition without any proceeding.

Zardari had moved a contempt of court plea in which he stated that he was not being provided facilities of air conditioning, refrigerator and others despite court orders.

He stated that the court had allowed the accused to avail these facilities athis own expenses but the jail administration was not complying with the orders.

Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek also moved a petition to the same court seeking permission to meet his client in Adiala Jail, which would be heard on next date.

