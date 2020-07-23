UrduPoint.com
Zardari's Plea Against Park Lane Reference Adjourned Till July 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:21 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition till July 29, seeking to dismiss Park Lane corruption reference against him

AC-II Judge Azam Khan adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to his engagements in other cases.

Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek also couldn't appear before the court.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi was supposed to give arguments this day but he couldn't due to adjournment.

It may be mentioned here that Zardari had challenged Park Lane company reference stating that it didn't fall into the jurisdiction of NAB court.

