UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari's Plea For Karachi Transfer On Medical Grounds Rejected

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:12 PM

Zardari's plea for Karachi transfer on medical grounds rejected

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition to transfer him to Karachi for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition to transfer him to Karachi for medical treatment.

He had submitted an application through his counsel, Farooq H Naek, during the proceedings of the fake bank accounts case.

He prayed his health condition is worrisome and should be given permission to get treatment of his choice from Karachi.

Presiding over the hearing, AC judge Azam Khan inquired about the suspect Anwar Majeed whether he had been brought to the court.

The counsel for Majeed said his client was unwell and was undergoing a medical procedure in Karachi.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had set two days for Zardari to meet his legal aides and three days to meet his family members. There were five days set for Zardari's meetings, he said.

In response, Naek said if there were five days permitted, they could withdraw their application.

Another counsel for Zardari, Latif Khosa, said his client's entire medical history was in Karachi.

He said Zardari was in the hospital but his medical history was not available in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, NAB opposed the application seeking to shift the former president to Karachi and said if Zardari wanted to submit such a request, it should be submitted to the government.

He said the former president was being provided complete treatment and if he wanted to consult a private doctor, he should submit a request to the government, adding Zardari had already been shifted from jail to a hospital.

NAB's prosecutor argued that the court had already shifted Zardari to the hospital, but for all other facilities, he had to write an application to the government.

The application to shift Zardari to Karachi was not suitable in the case, he argued.

Meanwhile, the court accepted a request by Zardari's sister, Faryal Talpur, to be permitted to meet him.

The court said Talpur could meet her brother once.

Extending judicial remand for Zardari and Talpur, till November 26, in the case, the court initially reserved its verdict on the former president's request to be shifted to Karachi for treatment, later turned it down.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Jail Doctor Bank November Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

3 minutes ago

Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin at 550th b ..

3 minutes ago

Pak forex to improve further : Governor, State Ban ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

1 hour ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visits SBP head office ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.