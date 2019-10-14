Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hospital: Court reserves verdict

(@fidahassanain)

Sardar Latif Khan Khosa pleads Zardari is ill, so at least his legal rights be ensured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) An Accountability Court has reserved judgment on application moved by former President Asif Ali Zardari seeking transfer from jail to hospital in fake accounts case.

According to media reports, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa appeared as counsel of former President Asif Ali Zardari and argued that Asif Ali Zardari was ill and was suffering from various health issues, and therefore he needed medical treatment due to serious dangers to his life. He said it always took lot of time in shifting him from Adiala Jail to hospital.

“Zardari doesn’t want anything from this government and he never even asked Zia ul Haq for apology but at least his legal rights should be ensured,” said the counsel while representing Asif Ali Zardari.

He said: “judicial relief is our right because if Zardari suffers any kind of heart ailment, these people will not transfer him to a hospital.

At least it takes an hour and a half to reach a hospital from Adiala jail,”.

He told the court that a medical boarded suggested that Zardari should be shifted to PIMS for treatment but these people shifted him to hospital for a day and then took him back to the jail on the next day. He also said their people would set up tents in front of jail.

Khosa prayed the court to direct the authorities to allow Zardari to have his personal attendant until he was in prison.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the accountability court reserved verdict on the judgment.

It may be mentioned here that co-chairman of PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB from his residence in Islamabad over charges of fake accounts in Islamabad on June 10, 2019. His arrest was made after his bail request was turned down by Islamabad High Court in fake accounts case.