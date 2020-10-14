ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till October 29, on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking to unseal his house in Clifton Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing and adjourned it till the next date without further proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sealed the house owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari in Clifton Karachi on the directives of AC in the fake accounts scam.

Zardari had approached the court to unseal his house.