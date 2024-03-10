Open Menu

Zardari's Political Insight, Scholarly Policies To Propel Nation Towards Development : Nawabzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Member of the National Assembly from NA-260 Jhal Magsi constituency representing the Pakistan Peoples Party, congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari on assuming office, stating that Zardari's political insight, scholarly policies, and decisions will pave the way for the nation's development and public happiness.

Raisani emphasized that the progress and development of Balochistan are his top priority, considering it his foremost duty to ensure basic amenities for the people of Balochistan, for which he will tirelessly work day and night.

He pledged to carry forward his late father's mission, said a press release here on Sunday.

Talking with Media persons, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani expressed hope that President Asif Ali Zardari will lead all Federal units together and promote his vision of equal development.

He stated that in Balochistan, efforts will be focused on healthcare, education, infrastructure, providing employment to the common people, and working day and night for the uplift of the underprivileged sections.

He vowed to become a strong voice for Balochistan in the National Assembly.

Raisani remarked that Jhal Magsi is a neglected area, and his late father's mission was to contribute to the development of this region along with the overall progress of Balochistan.

He considered it an honor to further this mission and stressed the necessity of cooperation between the government, the public, and the private sector for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to make Balochistan a happy and prosperous province.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani's remarks came during a ceremony held at the President House after President Asif Ali Zardari's oath-taking, where he interacted with journalists.

