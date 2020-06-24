(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forestand Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said the recent pictures of former president Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary had dispelled all the false claims regarding his health.

He said there were rumors about his ailing condition in the air clarifying that they were just rumors, said a news release.