Zardaris, Sharifs Have No Explanation For Looted, Plundered Money: Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:11 PM

Zardaris, Sharifs have no explanation for looted, plundered money: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday has said that Zardaris and Sharifs have no explanation for the money they looted and plundered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday has said that Zardaris and Sharifs have no explanation for the money they looted and plundered.

In a statement, in reaction to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's media talk, the minister said that leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stay away from the Parliament to avoid political debate in the house.

He said that from day one that the purpose of their politics was only to conceal their corruption.

Murad Saeed said that he will not get pressurized by the current puppet government and will not allow any changes in 18th amendment even if his whole family is arrested.

