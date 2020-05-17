UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari's Style Of Politics Brought PPP To Shrink At Provincial Level:MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Zardari's style of politics brought PPP to shrink at provincial level:MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that Asif Ali Zardari's style of politics has brought PPP to shrink at provincial level.

In a statement, she said that the policy of former president based on nepotism compelled many of PPPs senior leadership to part ways with the party.

The MNA said that the party which had the opportunity to rule the country for thrice failed to deliver. Since long the same ministers were holding the same portfolios in Sindh however, they failed to deliver and none of the city of the province was developed.

Still, she added, many cities and others including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu were lacking the facility of pure drinking water.

Nusrat Wahid alleged that Khursheed Shah had constructed a huge building on the plot which belongs to a school. There was no basic amenities of Health and education in Sindh.

She concluded that PTI will wipe out PPP from Sindh in the next general elections.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Water Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Same Dadu Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

14 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.