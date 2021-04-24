Zareen posted as SHO PS Anayiti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified posting of Sub-Inspector, Shah Zareen as Station House Officer, Anayiti Police Station.

According to a notification issued by the DPO Bahawalpur Office, Shah Zareen awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, Anayiti Police Station with immediate effect and until further orders.

Zareen has assumed charge of his new office.