Zargoon Attack, Kundi Says Forces United To Thwart Enemy's Evil Designs

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday said attack at Zargoon market's check post was highly condemnable, saying people and security forces of Pakistan were united to frustrate the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements in Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, the state minister held sacrifices of martyrs of Zargoon market attack in high esteem.

He said the Jawan (soldiers) of security forces were rendering great sacrifices for ensuring peace for people.

Faisal Karim Kundi who is also the spokesman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said that the coalition government was making all-out efforts to clear the mess left by the PTI rulers.

