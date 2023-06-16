Zarif Iqbal Khero assigned additional charge of Secretary Irrigation Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Zarf Iqbal Khero, Chief Engineer (Civil/BS-20) Irrigation Development, Region II, Hyderabad was assigned on Friday additional charge of the Secretary Irrigation Sindh during leave period of Suhail Ahmed Qureshi.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Zarif Khero will hold the additional charge of the post of provincial Secretary in addition to his own duties.