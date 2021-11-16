UrduPoint.com

Zarqa Stresses On Women Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur Tuesday said women empowerment is need of the hour to tackle many prevailing issues.

Talking to ptv news, she said "we need to get rid of extinct traditions for the prosperity of the country".

She stressed that "we have to put time into it to change society from gross root level by educating women for better future of nation".

She emphasized on youngsters to come forward to play their due role for the country's development.

