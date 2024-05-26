ZARRA App Reports 2,130 Successful Closures In Child Recovery Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Since its launch, the ZARRA App has processed 3,639 cases, successfully closing 2,130 of them and resulting in the recovery of missing children or the resolution of the reported issues.
"There are still 592 ongoing cases that require continued efforts," said the DG of the ZARRA Response and Recovery App, Ministry of Human Rights, on Saturday.
The Zainab Alert Response and Recovery database shows a positive trend, with the number of open cases currently at 592—a substantial 41 percent decrease compared to last month. This indicates significant progress in case resolution.
A total of 2,130 cases have been successfully closed, and the system has identified 265 duplicate cases.
Age Distribution of Reported Cases
The age distribution of reported cases within the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery database is as follows:
Age Group Count Percentage is as below:
As evident from the table, the majority of reported cases (70.3%) involve children under the age of 5. This is followed by the 10-15 age group (15.1%) and the 15-18 age group (8.8%). A smaller portion of cases involve children between the ages of 5 and 10 (5.8%), and very few cases involve adults over the age of 18 (0.1%).
