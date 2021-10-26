Zarsanga appeals for financial support

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent Pashto singer of the past, 80-year-old Zarsanga appealed the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Culture Department to arrange a house for her where she could spend the last days of her life with ease.

She also requested a monthly stipend for her family to make both ends meet.

She said that she started her debut as a singer from the age of 20 years and recorded her first song on Radio Pakistan.

Talking in a social media video, the folk singer said she belongs to the Marwat family and nowadays resides in a tent shelter in Kohat. She thanked the landowner who allowed her to set up her tent shelter on his land.

She said she was residing along with her children in the tent.

Zarsanga said she had performed in dozens of foreign countries including in America where some of her fans asked her to stay in America but she replied: "she was happy in her country".

She said her husband had died years ago and she was living with her five children in a tent.

Zarsanga said she was receiving a stipend on a monthly basis from the provincial government but now this supporting amount has also been stopped and she was in dire need of financial help.